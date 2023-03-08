Parliament considering working group on special pensions

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday that there will be a working group on the law on special pensions patterned on the education laws.

Asked at the Parliament House if there will be a working group on special pensions, Ciolacu confirmed: "There will, I have announced that. Just like we did with the education laws: the education minister had a working group of specialists from the three parties. The same approach applies to the legislation on special state pensions. The report came from the World Bank, certain things were extracted from there by the minister, he sent them to the commission, and we are also waiting for the feedback from the Commission, but this working group will also work in simultaneously."

The PSD leader said he can see progressive taxation of pensions as possible and added that there will be no changes as far as contributions are concerned.

Asked if such taxation will also be valid for the military state pensions, Ciolacu pointed out that there are no measures for a certain part, instead there are caps.

He also said that the lawmakers' pensions will not be included in the bill, "because it is not part of the same legislation." "There will be separate legislation for lawmakers, because it falls under another law," Ciolacu said.

The PSD leader added that on Tuesday he participated in a meeting of the leaders of the coalition with relevant ministers.