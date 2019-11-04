Parliament debate on Gov't investiture - parties endorsing proposed Gov't

Parliament has convened on Monday in a joint session for the debate and voting on the investiture of the Orban Cabinet.

During the debate, Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu has said it is absolutely necessary that Romania has a legitimate government, invested by Parliament, "with a full capacity of rule and constitutional powers."Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor has stated in the plenary meeting of Parlaiment that he doesn't expect miracles from the new Executive, but he expects a responsible governance toward every citizen.National minorities' MP group leader Varujan Pambuccian has announced that the 17 MPs of this group are present in the joint plenary session of Parliament and will vote for the investiture of the Orban Government.The vote granted by the Save Romania Union (USR) for the investiture of the Orban Government doesn't represent a guarantee that the USR members will stand still to the possible slippages or to the appointment in public offices of some persons with integrity issues, USR Chairman Dan Barna said.The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Parliament members will vote on Monday for the investiture of the Orban Government in order not to risk a period of instability for the country, MP Varujan Vosganian announced.The People's Movement Party (PMP) will vote in sight for the Ludovic Orban Government, PMP Deputies' Group leader Marius Pascan announced on Monday.