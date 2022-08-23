Parliament, illuminated on Tuesday and Wednesday, in colors of Ukrainian flag

Parliament will be illuminated, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow, to mark the National Flag Day and the Independence Day celebrated by the neighboring country, the Chamber of Deputies informed.

On August 23, Ukraine marks the National Flag Day, and on August 24 - Independence Day.

"By lighting up the Parliament building, Romania shows its solidarity with the neighboring state, affected by the war launched by the Russian Federation," according to a press release sent by the Chamber of Deputies.

AGERPRES