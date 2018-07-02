Parliament: Iordache Committee adopts report in favour of modifications to Criminal Code

The special committee for justice laws on Monday made a report by which it adopted several modifications to the Criminal Code, with 15 votes "in favour" and 7 "against."

The draft will be included with the Tuesday agenda of the plenary sitting of the Senate, in its capacity as the first notified chamber.Among the modifications having receiving the committee's approval were the possibility of parole, provided that half a sentence is already served, instead of two thirds as it is now, in cases where sentence refers to less than 10-year detention.Another modification refers to the convicts who have reached the age of 60, who can benefit from parole, provided that he/she has already served at least one third of his/her detention time, in cases that the entire detention time is supposed to be, according to the sentence, of less than 10 years, or at least half of the sentence, in the case of more than 10-year detention sentences.One of the modification brought on Monday refers to abuse of office, in the sense that the threshold for this offence has been established at the level of the minimum gross wage per economy."The public servant's offence, committee during business hours, which are expressly regulated through laws, GEOs or government ordinances, who refuses to perform an act or performs it by violating the respective regulations, expressed provisions of a law, government ordinance or GEO, in order to obtain for himself/herself, wife/husband, including up to second-degrees relatives or in-laws, an undue material benefit, and by this causing a clear and effective damage, higher than the minimum gross wage per economy, or a violation of the rights and legitimate non-patrimonial interests of an individual or legal entity, he/she shall be punished with time in prison, from 2 up to 5 years or with a fine," says the amendment.Moreover, the majority of the MPs from the committee voted in favour of an amendment referring the abrogation of the article on negligence in the workplace.