Parliament/No-confidence motion/Pro Romania's Cimpeanu:Party wants better gov't, but not replacement with Orban-led lineup

The Pro Romania party wants a better government but cannot support the replacement of the Dancila Cabinet with a lineup headed by Ludovic Orban, Pro Romania deputy Sorin Cimpeanu on Wednesday told the Parliament joint plenary sitting during debates on the no-confidence motion.

"Together with some of those in attendance I was part of a government with acknowledged performance. It didn't have inflation, neither statistical nor otherwise, absorbed European funds, increased pensions and salaries, but also provided guarantees that the financial resources for the disbursement of these benefits were in place. Pro Romania was the formation that clearly stated that it wanted a better government, but not just anyway. We cannot support the replacement of the Dancila Cabinet with an Orban Government. Yet I don't think it's good, we cannot go on like this. We propose solutions also because we believe that in the year of the Centennial, on the eve of Romania's taking over the Presidency of the EU Council, we can be part of the solution," deputy Cimpeanu said at the debate on the no-confidence motion titled "Ousting the Dragnea - Dancila government, a national emergency!" signed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the People's Movement Party (PMP).He pointed out that regrettably, after Romania's NATO and EU accession there has been no other country project to coalesce Romanian political and civic forces around a single vision."The lack of coherence and the inability to think pro-actively, but just reactive thinking unfortunately cast the shadow of improvisation and opportunism on any initiative (...) Pro Romania attempts to propose a long-term vision, just as I think any responsible political force should do. We need vision, competence and coherence," Cimpeanu said, stressing that Pro Romania is capable to provide all these plus balance."This is what we propose to you for Romania, we propose putting an end to hypocrisy, stopping abuse allegations, stopping ungrounded accusations. Romania still has the necessary human resources to produce an at least decent, if not also efficient government. I invite you to end this potential civil war and sit down to find realistic pro-Romania, not anti-Romania solutions," said Sorin Cimpeanu.