Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum's 22nd edition, at Parliament Palace

The Committee on Defense, Public Order and National Security of the Chamber of Deputies is organizing on Thursday and Friday, at the Parliament Palace, the 22nd edition of the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum format, entitled "The War in Ukraine: Reshaping the Global Security Map."

"On the sidelines of geopolitical realignment, following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the Forum was conceived as an international platform that will bring together parliamentarians, government officials, representatives of international organizations, civil society and the private sector to discuss issues such as the present and the future of diplomacy, the dynamics of threats, risks and vulnerabilities to international security, the importance of energy security and the impact of emerging technologies on cyberspace," said the chairman of the Defense Committee, National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Pavel Popescu, quoted in a press release for AGEPRES.Pavel Popescu mentions that, "as the Black Sea area has become the epicenter of dynamics of power balance between global actors, the regional context offers Romania both benefits and responsibilities in terms of security and defense.""Thus, our country has the opportunity to capitalize on its national and geostrategic potential, redefining its projection on the multilateral dimension, together with allied and partner states. The contribution of parliamentary diplomacy to this desideratum is materialized by organizing the 22nd edition of the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, an event that will bring together participants from over 50 countries to address issues affecting the security spectrum, in the light of the conflict in Ukraine, with the aim of identifying ways to counter current challenges and define strengthening liberal democracies to prevent the assault of autocratic forces," Popescu added.