ParliamentaryElections2020/ BEC voter turnout: 31.84% as of 21:00hrs

The nationwide turnout in the parliamentary elections, on Sunday, until 21:00rhs, stood at 31.84%, namely 5,793,135 voters, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

In the urban area, 3,125,700 voters went to the polls, and in rural areas - 2,667,435.

A total of 70,899 voters voted by mobile ballot box.

In Bucharest, 31.16% of voters turned out to vote. In Sector 1, 37.96% of the total registered voters went to the polls, in Sector 2 - 32.50%, in Sector 3 - 26.57%, in Sector 4 - 32.27%, in Sector 5 - 27.99% and in Sector 6 - 33.30%.

The highest turnout was registered in teh counties of Mehedinti - 42.61%; Olt - 37.63% and Teleorman - 37.61%, and the lowest in Vaslui - 23.55%; Ialomita - 26.21% and Iasi - 26.78%.

At 21:0)hrs, the turnout in the counties was:

* Alba - 34.97%

* Arad - 29.77%

* Arges - 33.38%

* Bacau - 27.95%

* Bihor - 37.32%

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 31.79%

* Botosani - 28.98%

* Brasov - 31.88%

* Braila - 29.68%

* Buzau - 34.82%

* Caras-Severin - 29.94%

* Calarasi - 31.44%

* Cluj - 34.09%

* Constanta - 31.60%

* Covasna - 31.18%

* Dambovita - 33.09%

* Dolj - 36.82%

* Galati - 29.77%

* Giurgiu - 36.94%

* Gorj - 37.30%

* Harghita - 37.25%

* Hunedoara - 33.04%

* Ialomita - 26.21%

* Iasi - 26.78%

* Ilfov - 34.99%

* Maramures - 28.98%

* Mehedinti - 42.61%

* Mures - 31.84%

* Neamt - 29.09%

* Olt - 37.63%

* Prahova - 30.13%

* Satu Mare - 29.26%

* Salaj - 36.93%

* Sibiu - 31.78%

* Suceava - 28.96%

* Teleorman - 37.61%

* Timis - 30.56%

* Tulcea - 27.67%

* Vaslui - 23.55%

* Valcea - 33.88%

* Vrancea - 32.97%

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the nationwide turnout until 21:00hrs was 39.49%.