ParliamentaryElections2020/ BEC voter turnout: 31.84% as of 21:00hrs

The nationwide turnout in the parliamentary elections, on Sunday, until 21:00rhs, stood at 31.84%, namely 5,793,135 voters, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
In the urban area, 3,125,700 voters went to the polls, and in rural areas - 2,667,435.
A total of 70,899 voters voted by mobile ballot box.
In Bucharest, 31.16% of voters turned out to vote. In Sector 1, 37.96% of the total registered voters went to the polls, in Sector 2 - 32.50%, in Sector 3 - 26.57%, in Sector 4 - 32.27%, in Sector 5 - 27.99% and in Sector 6 - 33.30%.
The highest turnout was registered in teh counties of Mehedinti - 42.61%; Olt - 37.63% and Teleorman - 37.61%, and the lowest in Vaslui - 23.55%; Ialomita - 26.21% and Iasi - 26.78%.
At 21:0)hrs, the turnout in the counties was:
* Alba - 34.97%
* Arad - 29.77%
* Arges - 33.38%
* Bacau - 27.95%
* Bihor - 37.32%
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 31.79%
* Botosani - 28.98%
* Brasov - 31.88%
* Braila - 29.68%
* Buzau - 34.82%
* Caras-Severin - 29.94%
* Calarasi - 31.44%
* Cluj - 34.09%
* Constanta - 31.60%
* Covasna - 31.18%
* Dambovita - 33.09%
* Dolj - 36.82%
* Galati - 29.77%
* Giurgiu - 36.94%
* Gorj - 37.30%
* Harghita - 37.25%
* Hunedoara - 33.04%
* Ialomita - 26.21%
* Iasi - 26.78%
* Ilfov - 34.99%
* Maramures - 28.98%
* Mehedinti - 42.61%
* Mures - 31.84%
* Neamt - 29.09%
* Olt - 37.63%
* Prahova - 30.13%
* Satu Mare - 29.26%
* Salaj - 36.93%
* Sibiu - 31.78%
* Suceava - 28.96%
* Teleorman - 37.61%
* Timis - 30.56%
* Tulcea - 27.67%
* Vaslui - 23.55%
* Valcea - 33.88%
* Vrancea - 32.97%
In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the nationwide turnout until 21:00hrs was 39.49%.