ParliamentaryElections2020/ PSD's Ciolacu: Romanians showed a change is needed

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said that through the vote on Sunday Romanians showed a change is needed.

"Through the vote today, Romanians showed a change is needed. I would like to thank all Romanians who trusted us and voted for the PSD and sanctioned this mockery directed at them in respect to the pandemic management, the schools closing, the markets closing, the churches closing, the bankruptcy of thousands of companies based on Romanian capital and hundreds of unemployed in the past six months. A capable government is needed, a government that has solutions, who knows how to solve the true challenges of Romanians and I especially thank the Romanians who went to vote, because they defeated their fear in respect with their lives, but they understood the need for this Orban Government to go home," Ciolacu said, after the polling stations closed.

He added that at the moment PSD has an advantage in the exit polls, but the votes from the diaspora are to be awaited for.

"I have a special request to all PSD representatives in the polling stations to count each vote correctly, honestly, and not leave the polling stations, so we avoid what happened at the Sector 1 in Bucharest," he mentioned.