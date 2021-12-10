Passengers unhappy with new restrictions cause delays on Henri Coanda-Otopeni airport

Passengers unhappy with the new restrictions that manifested a unruly behaviors towards the personnel of the authorities with attributions to control entry documents, fact that generated crowding, on Friday, between 14:00 - 15.30, according to a release remitted by the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB).

"Punctual crowding was recorded, between 14:00-15.30 today, generated, on one hand, by the fact that, at this rush hour two additional flights landed, and, on the other hand, by passengers unhappy with the new restrictions who manifested unruly behaviors towards the personnel of the authorities with attributions to control entry documents," the release mentions.

Gendarmes and the Border Police intervened to maintain the situation under control, according to CNAB.

'The situation was held under control with the aid of staff of CNAB, gendarmes and the Border Police. It's possible that such punctual crowding will continue to appear, CNAB personnel will still offer all support to representatives of the authorities with attributions for controlling and maintaining public order," the CNAB release mentions.

According to the quoted source, in order to reduce crowding by increasing the processing speed for the health checks done by the Bucharest Directorate for Public Health (DSP), the number of DSP doctors was doubled on the entry flow. Furthermore, for the better information of staff and to maintain public order, staff was supplemented, up to doubling the number of employees, in other institutions as well, including the CNAB, Agerpres informs.