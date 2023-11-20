Pension law eliminates inequities (PNL)

The deputy of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Tudor Polak stated, on Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, during the debate of the draft pension law, that the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives chose to make "noise" in the context in which the new pension law eliminates inequities and is based on contributivity.

He emphasized that, with the adoption of this law, the pension point will increase, starting from January 1, by 13.8%, agerpres reports.

"Once this increase is adopted, the National Liberal Party will have succeeded in the four years since it governs to increase the pension point, from 2019 to 2023, by 60%, from 1,275 RON to 2,032 RON. This increase is unprecedented in the last 32 years of government in Romania, and I can assure you that, with certainty, we will find the necessary solutions to increase the income of pensioners and all Romanian citizens again, something that you seem to not be interested in," argued Polak.