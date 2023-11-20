 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Pension law eliminates inequities (PNL)

PNL
PNL sigla

The deputy of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Tudor Polak stated, on Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, during the debate of the draft pension law, that the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives chose to make "noise" in the context in which the new pension law eliminates inequities and is based on contributivity.

He emphasized that, with the adoption of this law, the pension point will increase, starting from January 1, by 13.8%, agerpres reports.

"Once this increase is adopted, the National Liberal Party will have succeeded in the four years since it governs to increase the pension point, from 2019 to 2023, by 60%, from 1,275 RON to 2,032 RON. This increase is unprecedented in the last 32 years of government in Romania, and I can assure you that, with certainty, we will find the necessary solutions to increase the income of pensioners and all Romanian citizens again, something that you seem to not be interested in," argued Polak.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.