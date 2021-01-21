Personal data protection measures taken by more than half of Romanian internet users in 2020

More than half of 16-74 year old Romanians who used the internet in the last 3 months, in 2020, took measures to prevent access to personal data on the internet, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Of these, more than 7 out of 10 read the privacy policy before providing personal data, 50.8% limited access to personal profile or content on social media; 47.8% refused permission to use personal data for advertising purposes, and 45.1% restricted or refused geographical location, while only one in 10 checked the security of the website when providing personal data.

By age group, most internet users who took measures to manage access to personal data in the online environment were in the age group of 16-34 years (3 out of 5 people), followed by the age group 35-54 years (more than half of them).

According to INS officials, academic attainment was reflected in the degree of concern related to the administration of access to personal data on the internet, with less than 4 in 5 of those with a higher education took preventive measures, compared with about half with high school attainment and more than a third of those with a low level of formal education.

By area of residence, the share of urban users who want to prevent access to personal information on the web was 10.3 percentage points higher than in the countryside.