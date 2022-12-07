PES activists Romania mount action in Brussels to push for positive vote on Romania's Schengen bid

Dozens of representatives of PES activists Romania from the country and the diaspora gathered on Wednesday in front of the EU Council headquarters in Brussels to send messages of support for Romania's Schengen admission, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said in a release.

The action organized by PSD's pro-European enthusiasts was intended to once more show the Romanians' support for this important country goal, especially as EU ambassadors discussed on Wednesday the subject in the preparatory meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting due on December 8, where a decision will be made.

"The Social Democratic Party and PES activists Romania have always supported our country's right to join the Schengen area, and our European social democratic family has unequivocally backed Romania. Through this action, we wanted to once again show the importance of this vote for both Romania and the European Union, but also the stakes of a negative result. Austria's right-wing government must understand the impact and costs of these political brakes placed on the European project, as a negative vote undermines confidence in European solidarity and unity," declared the coordinator of PES activists Romania, MEP Victor Negrescu.

In his opinion, the action is all the more relevant as Wednesday marks the 22nd anniversary of the signing and proclamation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which clarified the European citizens' personal, civic, political, economic and social rights.

"We consider Schengen access is the Romanians' right," Negrescu emphasized. AGERPRES