 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PES activists Romania mount action in Brussels to push for positive vote on Romania's Schengen bid

Pinterest
romania schengen

Dozens of representatives of PES activists Romania from the country and the diaspora gathered on Wednesday in front of the EU Council headquarters in Brussels to send messages of support for Romania's Schengen admission, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) said in a release.

The action organized by PSD's pro-European enthusiasts was intended to once more show the Romanians' support for this important country goal, especially as EU ambassadors discussed on Wednesday the subject in the preparatory meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting due on December 8, where a decision will be made.

"The Social Democratic Party and PES activists Romania have always supported our country's right to join the Schengen area, and our European social democratic family has unequivocally backed Romania. Through this action, we wanted to once again show the importance of this vote for both Romania and the European Union, but also the stakes of a negative result. Austria's right-wing government must understand the impact and costs of these political brakes placed on the European project, as a negative vote undermines confidence in European solidarity and unity," declared the coordinator of PES activists Romania, MEP Victor Negrescu.

In his opinion, the action is all the more relevant as Wednesday marks the 22nd anniversary of the signing and proclamation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which clarified the European citizens' personal, civic, political, economic and social rights.

"We consider Schengen access is the Romanians' right," Negrescu emphasized. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.