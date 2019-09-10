Plenary meeting for electing Senate President has started

The plenary meeting on Tuesday in which the Senate President is to be elected has started, with the following candidates for the office: Teodor Melescanu - endorsed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Alina Gheorghiu - proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Ion Popa - on behalf of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).

Out of the 136 senators, only 111 announced their presence in the beginning of the meeting, via electronic vote.

According to the Senate Regulation, the forum President is elected through a secret vote, with ballot papers in a descending order of the size of the parliamentary group, the names and surnames of the candidates proposed by the leaders of the parliamentary groups. Each parliamentary group can make a single proposal. The candidate who met, at the first poll, the vote of the majority of the senators present is declared as being elected the President of the Senate.