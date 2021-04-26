Plenum of Senate adopts bill on unfair commercial practices between businesses

The Senate plenum adopted, on Monday, the bill regarding the unfair commercial practices between businesses within the agricultural and food supply chain.

The bill, initiated by National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Cristian Buican, aims to transpose into national legislation the provisions of Directive (EU) 2019/633 of Parliament and of the Council of 17 April 2019 on unfair commercial practices between businesses within the agricultural and food supply chain, "in order to establish a list of unfair commercial practices prohibited in the relations between buyers and suppliers within this supply chain, regulation of payment terms, regulation of competences and powers of the competition authority, designated to ensure the national application of the directive's provisions, the regulation of sanctions applicable to the infringer," according to the joint admission report with the accepted amendments, drawn up by the Committee for the Economy and that for Agriculture.

The representatives of the PNL, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) parliamentary groups supported, in plenary, the need for this normative act, specifying that the vote to combat these "unfair practices will stop the abusive way in which supermarket chains treat Romanian farmers, producers and processors".

PSD Senator Lucian Trufin said that the EU "shows us that there are these types of unfair trade practices and that we must ban them."

In this context, USR PLUS senator Sebastian Cernic said that this law aims to help Romanian producers.

"A component that we cannot legislate is that of consumption towards traditional products. We cannot, by law, condition Romanians, but we can convince them to consume Romanian products, so as to consume products with added value and we do not end up importing products from other countries," pointed out Cernic.

The legislative proposal on unfair commercial practices between enterprises within the agricultural and food supply chain is part of the category of organic laws, the Senate being the first notified Chamber.