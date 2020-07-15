PLUS wants all gendarmes directly involved in August 10 intervention be held accountable

The Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) condemns the closing of the "August 10" case and asks Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) to assume responsibility for holding accountable all the gendarmes who drew up the operational plan and gave the intervention orders in Victoriei Square on August 10, 2018.

"The closing of the '10 August' case regarding the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs responsible for the violence of that day and night is unacceptable. For the hundreds of people who were beaten and for the thousands who inhaled gas, only a few gendarmes who acted on orders cannot be held responsible, but those who drew up the operational plan and gave the intervention orders must be directly responsible. We do not care that in the meantime they have taken a step back, that they have left the ministry or that they have been seconded to a lower unit. They must answer to the Judiciary, based on a well-prepared file for which the responsibility is at DIICOT," states the PLUS executive president, Dragos Tudorache, in a release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

He says that "the judiciary must demonstrate its independence and competence."

"It owes this to the Romanians who were on the streets for three years to fight for the protection of Justice from political interference and who were in Victoriei Square on August 10, 2018 to defend its independence," said Dragos Tudorache.

DIICOT announced on Wednesday that it had ordered the closing of the file regarding the protest of August 10, 2018, both the part in which the chiefs of the Gendarmerie were investigated, and the notification regarding an attempted coup.