PM appoints new secretaries of state at Interior and Justice

Irina Alexe has been appointed secretary of state with the Ministry of Interior by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu published on Thursday in the Official Journal.

By another decision of the Prime Minister, Norocel-Pompiliu Stroe was released from the office of Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior.

Also on Thursday, the head of Executive appointed Mihai Pasca and George Bogdan Ilea as Secretary of State with the Ministry of Justice and released Lidia Barac from the office of Secretary of State with the same Ministry.