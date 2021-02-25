 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM appoints new secretaries of state at Interior and Justice

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Irina Alexe has been appointed secretary of state with the Ministry of Interior by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu published on Thursday in the Official Journal.

By another decision of the Prime Minister, Norocel-Pompiliu Stroe was released from the office of Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior.

Also on Thursday, the head of Executive appointed Mihai Pasca and George Bogdan Ilea as Secretary of State with the Ministry of Justice and released Lidia Barac from the office of Secretary of State with the same Ministry.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.