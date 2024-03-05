PM Ciolacu meets Lithuanian counterpart to discuss continuation of partnership within NATO, EU

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte, in which context he declared his continued confidence in the bilateral partnership within the EU, NATO and in regional economic and defense formats, such as the Three Seas Initiative and B9.

"I had a fruitful discussion with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte. I am grateful for Lithuania's support in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen. I am confident that our partnership will continue within the EU, NATO and regional economic and defense formats, such as 3SI and B9Format", Marcel Ciolacu wrote in a post on his X page (ex Twitter).