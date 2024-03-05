Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu meets Lithuanian counterpart to discuss continuation of partnership within NATO, EU

lituania

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte, in which context he declared his continued confidence in the bilateral partnership within the EU, NATO and in regional economic and defense formats, such as the Three Seas Initiative and B9.

"I had a fruitful discussion with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte. I am grateful for Lithuania's support in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen. I am confident that our partnership will continue within the EU, NATO and regional economic and defense formats, such as 3SI and B9Format", Marcel Ciolacu wrote in a post on his X page (ex Twitter).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.