PM Ciolacu: President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday said that President Klaus Iohannis has a chance to become NATO Secretary General and Romania deserves to be represented at such a level.

Ciolacu was asked, after the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Political Council meeting, what chances Klaus Iohannis has to get the NATO leadership.

"Romania has a chance. Romania deserves to be represented at a European and NATO level. Mr. President has a chance," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament.

On 12 March, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he would run for NATO Secretary General.

"I assume this candidacy on behalf of Romania with full responsibility, and this decision is based on Romania's performance, the experience gained during my two terms as President of Romania, my deep understanding of the challenges facing NATO, Europe, and especially our region, and my firm commitment to NATO's fundamental values and objectives," Klaus Iohannis said in a press statement.