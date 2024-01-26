Subscription modal logo Premium

PM Ciolacu: There is no need to prepare for war

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday in Baia Mare that "there is no need to prepare for war," a statement made in reaction to a UK statement about the possibility of a war in Europe generated by Russia.

"There is no need to prepare for war," Ciolacu replied to journalists who asked him about about Romania's reaction.

On Wednesday, UK's outgoing Chief of the General Staff (CGS) Patrick Sanders said any conflict would need to be a "whole-of-nation undertaking" and that citizens should be trained and equipped to be in a state of readiness, according to the France Presse news agency.

Taking preparatory steps to enable placing our societies on a war footing when needed are now not merely desirable but essential," Sanders said in a speech.

He added that "Ukraine brutally illustrates that regular armies start wars; citizen armies win them."

