PM Ciolacu to students awarded at Mathematics and Physics Olympiads: Romania needs people like you

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu congratulated, on Tuesday, the students who recently achieved performances at the International Mathematics and Physics Olympiads and their coordinating teachers, during a meeting that took place at the Victoria Palace.

According to a Government's release, the students achieved exceptional results, thanks to which Romania ranked first in Europe and fourth internationally at the International Mathematics Olympiad, and first in Europe and third worldwide at the International Physics Olympiad.

"You are the pride of your generation, of the Romanian school and of the entire country! Through your exceptional results, you prove that hard work, dedication and talent lead to performance and open opportunities for your future career. I encourage you to follow your dream and, no matter where you end up decide to continue your studies, don't forget that Romania needs people like you. Warm congratulations to you, the coordinating teachers and the families who offered all the support you need to perform," said Marcel Ciolacu, quoted in the press release.

At the International Mathematics Olympiad, organized in Japan, in Chiba, the gold medals were won by David-Andrei Anghel, with maximum points, Andrei Moldovan, Robert Dragomirescu, Pavel Ciurea from the International High School of Informatics Bucharest and Andrei Chirita from the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics Bucharest, and the silver medal was won by Radu Lecoiu from the International High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

Their coordinating professors are associate professor Dr. Catalin-Liviu Gherghe - Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest (team leader) and Lucian Turea, Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest, former international Olympian.

At the International Physics Olympiad, also organized in Japan, gold medals were won by Vlad Stefan Oros from Grigore Moisil Theoretical High School in Timisoara, Alexandru Momoiu from International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, Darius Andrei Dragomir from International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest, and silver medal was won by Ioan Alexandru Mirica and Rares Felix Tudose from Bucharest-based International Theoretical High School of Informatics.

The Romanian team was coordinated by professor-doctor Delia Davidescu from the Bucharest-based International Theoretical High School of Informatics and by the university lecturer Popescu Sebastian-Dumitru from the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, Iasi.AGERPRES