PM Ciolacu: We have a budget system that resembles Ceausescu's one, the communist one, in 2023

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday stated that there are 16,000 authorising officers registered with the budget apparatus, a situation that does not exist anywhere else in the world, with the budget system in our country being one that still resembles the "Ceausescu's one, the communist one," he told the private television broadcaster Antena 3 CNN.

Ciolacu was asked if the abolition of some management positions in the budget system means that some people will be laid off.

"The heads of offices can switch to executive positions. I don't want to send anyone home. However, on the other hand, I cannot accept to have 16,000 direct and third-party authorising officers. This doesn't happen anywhere else in the world. For the authorising officers, in order to make their own aquisitions, also need a chief-accountant and a jurist, and all the other support services. (...) The state must no longer leave room for corruption like that," stated Ciolacu.