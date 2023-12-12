PM Ciolacu: We shall submit PNNR payment request 3 on Friday

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announces that Romania will submit on Friday, December 15, the request for payment number 3 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

According to a Government press release, the prime minister coordinated on Tuesday the meeting of the Interministerial Coordination Committee of the PNRR, a structure that brings together the ministries and institutions in charge of fulfilling the commitments undertaken by the Government under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"We shall submit on Friday, December 15, the request for payment number 3 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which means a financing of more than 3.1 billion euros for Romania, including the pre-financing of 13% already received. By fulfilling the promises and milestones we have assumed, but also through consultations with European Commission representatives, we are succeeding in transforming the PNRR into an instrument for reforms and investments that Romanians need," said Marcel Ciolacu.

Payment request 3 has a total value of EUR 2.7 billion (less pre-financing already received) in the form of grants of EUR 1.9 billion and EUR 811 million in the form of loans. This covers 74 targets and milestones relating to quarter III 2022 and quarter IV 2022.

Also discussed at the meeting were the targets and milestones related to payment request 3, including the "eight milestones that are under completion phase, for which urgent measures have been proposed" for their fulfilment, the release said.

"The Council of the European Union has positively assessed the modification of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan, worth 28.5 billion euros. It was a collective effort of the whole team at governmental level and represents a success for Romania. Thank you and I assure you of my full support for the proper management and implementation of the Plan, so that the money allocated to our country through the PNRR is fully attracted and invested correctly and efficiently," said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Also discussed were the results of the audit missions carried out by the Audit Authority at the level of the PNRR system.

"In addition, the next steps after the approval of the PNRR amendment by the Council of the European Union were discussed, such as the signing of the Annex to the Agreement on the financial contribution, the updating of the national legal framework and the implementation of the new REPowerEU chapter, which will increase Romania's resilience and energy independence," the Government press office said.