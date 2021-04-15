PM Citu: All prerequisites are in place to provide 1,600 ICU beds for COVID patients by Sunday

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday, at the end of the Government meeting, that all the prerequisites are in place for 1,600 ICU beds for COVID patients to be provided by Sunday.

"Today I met with the directors of the DSPs [the Public Health Directorates]. Now I have met with the managers of the COVID hospitals. By Sunday all the prerequisites are in place to reach this target - 1,600 beds - and then plans are being made to get to 1,800. It's a battle that we fight every day. I understand that these contests also solve the personnel issues. We will monitor the situation and I will go to the CNCCI [the National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre] meetings, I will stay close to the health system during this period and I will support all the efforts of this system," the prime minister told a press conference held at Victoria Palace of Government.

Citu mentioned that, in online discussions he had on Thursday morning with the directors of the DSPs, he stressed that the "short-term target" is to provide 1,600 ICU beds for COVID patients, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We are accelerating on the one hand the vaccination campaign, but the resources in the health system still need to be optimally used," he said.

Referring to the meeting with the directors of COVID hospitals, Florin Citu underlined that he thanked them for the effort they have been making for a year in the fight against the pandemic.