PM Citu: Children aged 6-12 no longer tested to enter activities in localities with incidence above 3/1000

The government will adopt in its session on Thursday a decision, at the proposal of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), by which children aged 6 to 12 will no longer be tested in order to gain access to certain activities in localities where the COVID incidence rate exceeds 3 per thousand, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"Today we will have a Government meeting to adopt a decision that will amend some measures. I would like to say to Romanians that stores won't close at 18:00 hrs at over 4 per thousand [incidence rate], we will eliminate this request, we will go up to 6 per thousand, and my proposal and I hope it remained that way - in areas that are quarantined at night those with a vaccination certificate may exit their homes. It doesn't seem normal to me if you're vaccinated and have a vaccination certificate for your activity to be restricted in any way. I asked for the CNSU decision to include this amendment. And children between 6 and 12 years old will no longer be tested... over 3 per thousand. There are things we're correcting," said Florin Citu.

The Prime Minister mentioned that another measure that will be approved establishes that the food court area of malls be isolated and entry be allowed only on the basis of the green certificate.He reiterated that he wants for "Romania to remain open, the economy to remain open," adding that it is the only way for resources to exist in order to pay "all that's coming this winter and in the future.""Those who are vaccinated cannot be restricted because some of the persons in Romania don't want to vaccinate. We need to move forward. It seems normal that when you're vaccinated (...) to exit the house if you have the vaccination certificate, to be allowed to move on with your life," he said.The Prime Minister had an online intervention on Thursday in the debate "Capping versus compensation. The saving solution for the topic of the moment: energy and natural gas bills." AGERPRES