PM Citu: Companies that disregard COVID prevention measures to have their activity suspended

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared today that a regulatory act will be rolled out, instituting the suspension of the activity for a determined period for those companies that disregard the measures to prevent and fight the spread of COVID -19.

"There's a novelty in today's decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, namely a proposal to put forth a regulatory act that establishes the suspension of activity for a determined period, as a complementary measure, for those companies that do not comply with the measures to prevent and combat the spread of COVID -19. There was a lot of discussion when we relaxed restrictions for certain economic operators, unfortunately, we see a lot of economic operators that do not respect the restrictions that are still in force. This proposal is the consequence of the observations we've made lately and refer to a regulatory act that introduces the suspension of the activity over a determined period. And there will be more proposals," Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, after the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations.

