PM Citu: Gov't approves ordinance donating 20,000 anti-COVID vaccine doses to Moldova

The government has approved an emergency ordinance by which Romania grants 20,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to the Republic of Moldova, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"At today's gov't meeting we have adopted several decisions and ordinances with the most important being the emergency ordinance by which we regulated the help that we are going to give to the Republic of Moldova, immediately, consisting of 20,000 anti-COVID vaccine doses. This is a donation that we are making, the first tranche from a total of 200,000 vaccines that we are going to supply to Moldova. Today we have approved the emergency ordinance and as soon as it's published in the Official Journal we will need a government decision that we are going to approve, online maybe, if needed, in order to make sure that these doses reach Moldova as soon as possible," PM Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace.