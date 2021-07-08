PM Citu: Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines donated to Moldova, Georgia

The government on Thursday adopted a decision regarding the donation of over 100,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine to the Republic of Moldova and over 10,000 to Georgia, Prime Minister Florin Citu informed.

"The Romanian Government has approved a decision to provide free humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to manage the COVID-19 epidemic. The humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova consists of 100,620 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, out of the number of doses purchased by the Romanian Ministry of Health. Georgia will receive 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 out of the number of doses purchased by the Ministry of Health," the Prime Minister stated at the Victoria Palace.

He mentioned that the transport of vaccine doses will be provided by the Ministry of Interior, through the Department for Emergency Situations, or by the Ministry of National Defence.