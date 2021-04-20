PM Citu: This ruling coalition, best option for Romania

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday night, at the private TV broadcaster Digi24, after discussions in the governing coalition, that his option is to continue governing in the current formula.

"Romania must be governed, at this moment the best option for Romania is this governing coalition. I am still waiting for the nomination of the Minister of Health, the portfolio belongs to USR PLUS, because we have to manage this pandemic, it is still a difficult situation. I maintain the position I mentioned this morning: the only solution for Romania today is a governing coalition, this governing coalition," Florin Citu said.

He added that he hoped the nomination for the Health portfolio would come as soon as possible.

For his part, the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, said at the end of the ruling coalition's sitting that the discussion was "extremely constructive" and that the Union still supports this coalition, because there can be no tension, no greater conflict.

He said he was convinced that on Tuesday, when a new meeting of the governing coalition takes place, "a good solution for each side" would be found.

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) co-chair Dan Barna, also a Deputy Prime Minister, said on Monday evening that during discussions in the governing coalition each side had presented its point of view, the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the sense of supporting Florin Citu, and USR PLUS in the direction of no longer trusting the Prime Minister, with talks due to resume on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

"There have been several hours of discussions in which each partner has presented their positions and points of view, the arguments for which the PNL supports Florin (Citu), the arguments for which we no longer trust the prime minister. We'll continue tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. During these hours, what happened was we analyzed the assumptions and working scenarios on the basis of which we will be able to reach a decision of one kind or the other in the shortest possible time. We continue tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.," Dan Barna said, at the Parliament Palace.