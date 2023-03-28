PM Ciuca announces talks with EC on traceability of exports from Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday said Romania and Poland are among the countries that will discuss with the EU executive about the "traceability of exports from Ukraine," so that farmers are no longer affected by "speculation."

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca delivered a speech, together with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, to the Romania-Poland Economic Forum, told Agerpres.

"I have discussed with Mr. Prime Minister [Polish - ed. note] about how the export of grain and other products from Ukraine has affected both Romanian and Polish agricultural producers, as well as from the other countries bordering Ukraine, and together we are engaged in an approach meant to tackle with the European Commission - what mechanisms to employ to put into operation the traceability of exports from Ukraine and of course the final destination, so as to avoid this speculation through which dumping prices have affected farmers, agricultural producers in our country," said Ciuca.

Morawiecki also called on Romania for the two states to speak with one voice at EU level.

"I ask our friends in Romania today as well that our voice be strengthened, that it be the same at the European Union forum. It is a very important thing if we speak with the same voice, because this way we can ensure our common interests," said Morawiecki, according to the official translation.

The Polish official also referred to the transit of grain from Ukraine in the context of the war in that country.

"And here we are making efforts, so these grains can leave our countries, so the European Union can help us achieve our trade policy (...) in the interest of Ukraine's and Central Europe's strategy, but also, of course, in Poland's and Romania's economic interest," Morawiecki added.