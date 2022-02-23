PM Ciuca: Having entered downward trend of fifth pandemic wave, we'll make due measure adjustments

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said today that Romania is currently on a downward trend of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the government will therefore come up with "response measures to suit this specific situation."

"Given the evolution of the pandemic, we have discussed and publicly stated that the Health Ministry and the other institutions involved in the management of the pandemic crisis will conduct an analysis after February 15. These assessments have taken place. It is very clear that we have entered a downward line of the fifth wave and I have spoken with Health Minister Rafila to take a concrete look at the situation and come up with suitable measures, taking into account the fact that the effects of the relevant government decision end in early March," Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting.The Prime Minister mentioned that "the population has a lot of expectations" and that hopes are that the decreasing trend in the number of infections continues."Yesterday we had over 14,000 infections. We still have more than 1,000 patients in ICUs, but, as I understood from the Minister, there is hope that this downward trend continues, which could lead to another set of measures we should consider at governmental level," he explained. (AGERPRES)