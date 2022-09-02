PM Ciuca: I am positive Romania's well-deserved Schengen accession will provide new opportunities to business environment

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca spoke on Thursday at the gala celebrating 20 years since the establishment of the Romanian - German Chamber of Commerce and Industry AHK Romania about Romania's well-deserved accession to the Schengen area and the implications this change would have in the business environment.

"I am positive that the awaited and well-deserved accession of Romania to the Schengen area will provide the business environment, German investors included, new development opportunities. The recent support message of Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirms we are prepared to take on this new step of integration in the European project, which provides our citizens the benefits of a developed single market, in which the free movement of persons, goods and services represent a development motor," the PM said, told Agerpres.

He spoke of Romania's potential in the business area.

"Romania can use and provide facilities and alternative capacities, sustainable to relocate the German industry from Russia and Asia, and the potential of the Danube transport must be enlarged. The Danube must become a navigable European transport corridor all through the year and we shall support this potential through concrete measures," Ciuca added.