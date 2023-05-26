PM Ciuca: I will not tender my resignation until teachers' strike is solved.

The governing coalition has agreed that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will not tender his resignation until the teachers' strike is solved.

"We had discussions until late last night, we met again this morning and we agreed that until this problem is solved I will not tender my resignation and I will continue to assume my responsibility as prime minister," Ciuca announced on Friday at the Victoria Governmental Palace, in a joint statement with Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor.