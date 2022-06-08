Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă: Institutional coordination needed to combat the impacts of climate change

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca highlighted the need for institutional coordination among ministries, the government and the Presidential Administration, between Romanian state bodies and European and international bodies, for a coherent approach and coordinated action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Ciuca chaired the first meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change, the establishment and operation of which is a milestone set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Institutional coordination is needed among ministries, the government and the Presidential Administration, between Romanian state bodies and European and international bodies, for a coherent and coordinated approach to measures to combat climate change and its impacts. We can secure the integration of the necessary measures in the area of reforms, investment, development, economic balance by working together and taking up courageous decisions for a healthier environment," Ciuca is quoted as saying in a press release.

Debates at the Government House meeting focused on Romania's mandate under European Legislative Package "Fit for 55" and its priorities for the COP27 Climate Change Summit. Along with details on the organisation and operation of the committee, the meeting discussed the modeling and analysis of long-term energy and climate policy planning and the allocation of resources.

Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Ciuca, Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Tanczos Barna, Chief of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Mircea Abrudean, Secretary General of the Government Marian Neacsu, state adviser with the Presidential Administration Alexandra Bocse and officials of public bodies dealing with climate change.

AGERPRES