PM Ciuca: Issue of banning TikTok must be serious subject of analysis

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, in Targu Mures, that the issue of banning TikTok for institutions in Romania must be "a serious subject of analysis", especially since through this channel disinformation and propaganda messages are delivered.

"Such a decision must be based on the data provided by specialists and the network analysis, as well as the consequences of such a decision must be analyzed very well and, at the moment we have clarified ourselves. I don't see any kind of problem to we align with the behavior of the European Commission and other countries (...) Indeed, a whole series of elements are delivered through this channel, messages that do not always have the content we want. More than that, such channels are used including for disinformation and propaganda, which must be, indeed, a serious subject of analysis", Nicolae Ciuca told a press conference held together with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, at the end of a working visit to Mures county.

Marcel Ciolacu, mentioned that, in this problem, the Romanian state authorities will share the position of the European Commission, which decided to suspend the use of the application on work devices, in order to increase cyber security at the level of the institution.

"I understood that Minister Burduja, from Digitization, clarified certain aspects (...) I think that only the Senate has TikTok in Romania. Otherwise, I have not heard of any other institution having TikTok. I think that, however, we we think a lot, as parents, how much the children are affected by this phenomenon. I am firmly convinced that in the next period we will have a serious discussion and we will have the same approach as the entire European Union", declared Marcel Ciolacu.

He emphasized, at the same time, that unlike Facebook, on TikTok "there are no rules". AGERPRES