PM Ciuca, Moldovan counterpart Gavrilita discuss streamlining border traffic amid high inflows of Ukrainian refugees

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca spoke on Monday on the phone with his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita, with the two heads of government discussing measures to streamline border traffic amid the high flow of Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter abroad, the government said.

According to the cited release, the sides discussed developments in the flow of Ukrainian citizens at the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, measures to streamline border traffic and the enforcement of the procedures of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, Agerpres.ro informs.