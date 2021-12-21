PM Ciuca to meet EC President, Stoltenberg and other officials, to discuss energy, pandemic, Schengen

On Tuesday, the second day of his visit to Brussels, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have meetings with several European officials, as well as with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In the first part of the day, the Prime Minister will meet the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, with whom he will hold a joint press conference.Late on the same day, Nicolae Ciuca will talk to the three executive vice presidents of the European Commission: Frans Timmermans (European Vice President for the European Green Deal), Margrethe Vestager (European Vice President for a Europe fit for the digital age) and Valdis Dombrovskis (Executive Vice President for an Economy that works for people).The Romanian Prime Minister will also hold a press conference at 4.00 pm local time at the end of his visit to Brussels.On Monday, in Bucharest, in the beginning of the government meeting, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated that during these meetings he will send a message regarding the need to look for solutions in the case of energy prices, as well as maintaining the role of gas and nuclear energy during the transition period, as an essential element for Romania's energy security and economic stability."It is a priority for the Government to fully comply with Romania's obligations within the European Union. The Government's objectives are to manage the pandemic, implement the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), and accelerate preparations for green and digital transitions. Our country is fully committed to promoting the European values, democracy, rule of law, the fundamental rights and strengthening democratic instruments. In the spirit of European solidarity, I believe that together, at the EU level, we must seek solutions to energy prices and the maintenance of the role of gas and nuclear energy during the transition period, which is essential for Romania's energy security and economic stability," said Ciuca.Another of his messages will be that Romania is waiting for the completion of the process of accession to the Schengen Area."This issue is a priority on our Government's agenda. Romania committed to conclude the CVM (Cooperation and Verification Mechanism), insisting on the transition to exclusive monitoring through the general European mechanism regarding the rule of law, which is valid for all member states," Ciuca added.The Prime Minister will also present to the European officials the fact that "ensuring the fiscal-budgetary stability" represents "a priority for Romania."Regarding his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he said that current issues on the security agenda will be addressed, with a focus on developments in the Eastern Neighbourhood and the Black Sea region."We will also discuss the future strategic concept of NATO, which will be adopted next year at the Alliance Summit in Madrid, especially since Romania was among the first allies to support the need to update it. We reiterate the determination of the Romanian Government to actively contribute to the missions and operations of the North Atlantic Alliance and commitments on allied defence spending," Ciuca said.On Monday evening, the Prime Minister started his working visit to Brussels with a working dinner hosted by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.