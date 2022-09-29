PM Ciuca to participate in inauguration of Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector, which will ensure coherence of gas supply

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that he will participate, on Saturday, in Sofia, at the inauguration of the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece, noting that this system will ensure that Romania has the "connection" and "coherence" of the south-north vertical gas supply.

"Officials from Bulgaria, Greece, Azerbaijan, the president of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, will be present," informed Prime Minister Ciuca, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector will give relevance to the own gas system, BRUA, on which Transgaz worked.

"In this way we make sure that the interconnector will succeed in giving relevance to the own gas system that our company Transgaz worked on and managed to highlight. It is about the BRUA system. Basically, we have the connection guaranteed and the guarantee that the coherence of the gas supply on the south-north vertical can be ensured," mentioned Nicolae Ciuca.AGERPRES