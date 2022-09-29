 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca to participate in inauguration of Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector, which will ensure coherence of gas supply

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that he will participate, on Saturday, in Sofia, at the inauguration of the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece, noting that this system will ensure that Romania has the "connection" and "coherence" of the south-north vertical gas supply.

"Officials from Bulgaria, Greece, Azerbaijan, the president of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, will be present," informed Prime Minister Ciuca, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

According to the prime minister, the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector will give relevance to the own gas system, BRUA, on which Transgaz worked.

"In this way we make sure that the interconnector will succeed in giving relevance to the own gas system that our company Transgaz worked on and managed to highlight. It is about the BRUA system. Basically, we have the connection guaranteed and the guarantee that the coherence of the gas supply on the south-north vertical can be ensured," mentioned Nicolae Ciuca.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.