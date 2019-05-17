PM Dancila: Economic development, closely linked to investments in infrastructure

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at the Maramures International Airport (AIM) on Friday that the Government has supported the investments made in the infrastructure of this airport, as well as other investments made in the county, adding that the current Government is trying to attract as many investors as possible.

"I think it is very important that in this year 2019, in which we focus on investments, these unfold on time, to see their stage. Wherever we see that things are not as we would have wanted, we will come with government support. I appreciate this good cooperation between the local communities, the County Council and the Government of Romania, because in fact all these things lead to the development of the local communities, the development of the county and, implicitly, the development of Romania," said Prime Minister Dancila.

She also stressed that the Government is directly interested in supporting local investments, this being the reason why "we supported the construction of the airport from the governmental point of view, we supported from the governmental point of view the investments in Maramures and countrywide. (...) We encourage the investments in Romania, we also seek from a legislative point of view, from the point of view of conditions, of predictability, of a friendly business environment, to attract as many investors as possible because the economic development is closely linked to infrastructure investments. It is closely linked to the investors who come and develop here objectives, both economically and socially (...)," said Viorica Dancila.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila visited on Friday the construction site of Universal Alloy Corporation Europe, an investment close to Maramures Airport benefiting from a government aid scheme, the company being specialized in the production of subassemblies for the Airbus and Boeing Aerospace companies.

AGEPRES