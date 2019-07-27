PM Dancila: I ask parties not to politicize Caracal murder case; I postponed PSD's August 3 Congress

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Social Democratic leader, on Saturday asked political parties to behave in a responsible manner and not politicize the Caracal murder case. She also announced that she and her colleagues in the PSD (Social Democratic Party) postponed the PSD Congress of August 3.

"I ask (...) the political parties to behave in a responsible manner and not to politicize this case. For it is unacceptable to allow politicians building their image and their electoral campaign, by taking advantage of such tragedy. We have already postponed the PSD Congress of August 3, for we need firm actions right now and to take the necessary measures and correct the procedural errors that led to the death of a innocent child," said Dancila on Saturday at the Victoria Palace.The PM assured families in suffering that everyone who was involved in the Caracal murder case will pay for their actions."I assure the families and all the Romanian citizens that all the guilty ones will pay, according to their position in the hierarchy. I won't allow anyone to play with the citizens' safety and lives. As a human being, as a mother, I am by the side of those in suffering and I will make everything in my power to support them. I send them condolences and all my compassion. I assure them that no one will remain unpunished," underscored Dancila.