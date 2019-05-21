PM Dancila on postponement of sentence in Dragnea's trial: I hope this won't be a political judgement

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday stated, on the occasion of her visit to Vaslui County, that she hoped in a fair decision of the magistrates in Liviu Dragnea's case, without any political interference.

She said she didn't want to comment on the postponement of the sentence until after the election to the European Parliament.

"I won't comment on this. This is something that has to do with justice and I have never made any comments related to justice, but I hope that the trial will be fair and not a political judgment. We have nothing to comment on the decisions that belong to the justice," said Viorica Dancila.

When asked if she thought that the PSD [Social Democratic Party, at rule alongside ALDE, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] should change its leadership, in case the result in the election to the European Parliament is not that good, Dancila said she didn't want to built any scenarios and that she "was certain PSD will get a good score in the election to the European Parliament."

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Monday postponed the final sentence in the case of the fictitious hiring at the DGASPC Teleorman, in which the PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea, is facing trial, for May 27.

On Monday, when the last session of the trial took place, the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) representatives asked for sentencing Dragnea for instigating to forgery, with recommended medium instead of the minimum punishment, as the first court proposed.