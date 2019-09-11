PM Dancila: Ordinance draft on Romanians in the diaspora to be submitted for adoption with celerity on Thursday

The Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) draft stipulating that the deadline for the registration of the Romanians as electors abroad is September 15 2019 will be submitted for the adoption by the Government, under an emergency regime, in the Thursday meeting, as the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) decided to maintain the application open for new registrations, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who accused "a blockage created by President Iohannis" in this matter, informed on Wednesday.

"The Permanent Electoral Authority has submitted to the General Secretariat of the Government an emergency ordinance draft stipulating that the deadline for the registration of the Romanians as electors abroad is September 15 2019. Because of the blockage created by President Iohannis, the Romanian Government wasn't able to adopt the emergency ordinance to establish a new registration deadline for the vote in the diaspora, with this normative act to be submitted for adoption by the Government in tomorrow's meeting. In this context, the AEP leadership decided to maintain the application open for new registrations," Dancila wrote on Facebook.