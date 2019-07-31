PM Dancila: Romanians should continue trust in Interior Ministry, which ensures people's security

The control body of the prime minister started on Tuesday an inquiry into how the department of the Interior Ministry (MAI) acted in the Caracal case, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, adding that Romanians should continue to believe in MAI.

"Over the last days, I have made a series of decisions, following the tragedy in Caracal. We are working on several levels, both to find out the truth and to prevent similar situations in the future. Interim Interior Minister Mihai Fifor, already had discussions with the subordinate departments this morning. The control body of the Prime Minister already started yesterday an inquiry into the way in which the departments of the Interior Ministry acted, and also into the relationship with other institutions dealing with emergencies. The Romanians should continue to believe in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It is the duty of the ministry to ensure the security of the people. There are many professionals working at the Interior Ministry, people who do their duty and who enjoy respect and high appraisal. But all those who do not prioritise the interest of the citizen must go. A working group set up to improve legislation and the procedures for responding to emergencies is already working and in the shortest time it will come up with proposals to amend the legislation," said Dancila in the beginning of a government meeting.She added that all those who did not do their duty "will be severely punished" and the government will take all necessary measures to harshen penalties in cases of aggression, rape, false imprisonment and crime.