PM Dancila: Social and economic measures taken by PSD, European measures

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) declared on Sunday, in Constanta, that Romania should also have equal opportunities with the Member States of the European Union, not just obligations, stressing that the measures with social-economic impact taken by the PSD are ''European measures."

"It is hard, after a period when everyone deemed austerity to be the best, when they thought they had to tear down or sell everything, to come and regulate these things and try to address the different social categories. (...) If we want to be like the other Member States, we should not only have obligations, but also equal opportunities. And to those who were saying we are not pro-European I tell: 'We are, PSD is a pro-European party!' The measures that the PSD takes are European measures. They only say at declarative level 'we are pro-European', but while we take measures so that both economically and socially we have the same conditions with the European states, they go to the European Parliament and criticize this country. When we raise salaries and pensions, they say they are pro-European, but they plan to cut pensions and salaries when they come to government. And then the next question is: 'What does it mean to be pro-European?' To believe that in Europe your state deserves to be treated in the same way as other Member States, to create conditions in Romania as in other Member States, not to have a difference in approach in Europe. (...) When you say these things it also means from the point of view of social measures, of development, to reduce these disparities, to go to Europe and to ask to be treated with dignity, to represent the interests of your country, to proudly say that you are Romanian and to speak with pride about your country," the prime minister stated at a meeting with the PSD's Organization of Pensioners, which was held in Mamaia, Constanta County.

Viorica Dancila reiterated that Romania has successfully completed the office of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, being treated with admiration by the member states, by third countries.

Premier Dancila also said that she has moved past many insults and will continue to do so, because she has behind her "a strong team and a great task, to restore normalcy in this country."