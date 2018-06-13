stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PM Dancila: We will inaugurate first flight Tallinn - Constanta, from Estonia

guv.ro
Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the first flight Tallinn - Constanta will be inaugurated, which will contribute to the development of tourism in both countries, Agerpres writes.


"We will inaugurate the first flight Tallinn - Constanta from Estonia, and during summer time these flights will have a regular schedule and I think that this is important and will support the tourism between the two countries," Viorica Dancila declared, at the start of the Government sitting.

Prime Minister Dancila also pointed out that the Estonian consulate will be inaugurated in Constanta on Sunday, something that will "bring closer" this country to Romania.

The head of the Executive provided these specifications in the context in which she announced that she will be carrying out visits to Lithuania and Estonia, as of Thursday.

