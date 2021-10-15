PM-designate Ciolos: Until Sunday, PNL knows where to find us

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos announced on Friday that he remains determined to propose a Government in Parliament and called on the National Liberal Party not to run away from responsibility, Agerpres informs.

"Until Sunday, PNL knows where to find us if they have other ideas to find (government, ed. n.) formulas together, now and not later, because people are not waiting. We will go all the way and we will offer a government with full powers," Ciolos said.

The USR (Save Romania Union) chairman, prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos on Friday made an appeal to the National Liberal Party not to run away from responsibility, because Romania needs a government.

He recalled that he proposed to the PNL and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) the restoration of the coalition based on a programme with clear solutions, related to energy costs, combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, I found today that the PNL refuses for the time being a negotiation with the prime minister designated by President Iohannis and I can only continue to appeal to the PNL not to run away from responsibility, because Romania needs a government," Ciolos said in a press conference.