PM-designate: I hope MPs wisdom will vote for government, would be immediate solution to end crisis

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos expressed his hope, on Wednesday, that MPs will have the wisdom to vote for the Cabinet that he proposed, because it would be "an immediate solution" to exit the political crisis and to implement measures that would resolve the other crises Romania's facing, agerpres reports.

"We will go in front of Parliament to propose a team that can govern in a crisis situation, with a governing programme adapted to this situation, with solutions for the pandemic crisis, for the energy crisis and to launch the National Programme for Recovery and Resilience. Thus, USR [Save Romania Union] is assuming the political responsibility it was mandated with by citizens. We are going to the end, today we go in Parliament to present this team and to present the programme and I hope, once more, in the wisdom of MPs to vote for this government, because this would be an immediate solution to exit the political crisis and to start to put into practice measures to resolve the other crises we are facing. I hope, once more, that our messages convince MPs, because the solution is here, it mustn't be looked for anymore, we don't have time to lose and we know what we have to do," said Dacian Ciolos before the Joint Chambers of Parliament sitting where he will request confidence in his proposed cabinet.