PM invites representative federations in education to talks

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has decided to invite, on Tuesday, at the Government, the representative trade federations in education for a discussion "on the basis of the draft agreement with the Education Ministry," shows a release of the Executive.

The Prime Minister analyzed, on Monday, together with the Education Minister, the issues in education and the demarches necessary to implement the Educated Romania project.

"The agreement is an essential step for the optimum implementation of measures that the educational system needs, as well as to support its employees, for reforming legislation in education following the principles and strategic objectives established by the Educated Romania project," the release shows.

"The pupil is at the center of this system in which teachers represent the determining factor. We need a well-prepared and motivated human resource, dedicated to teaching, recognizing, at the same time, the role of the auxiliary teaching and non-teaching staff in the framework of the educational system. The Government fully understands the importance of a coherent and inclusive approach on behalf of all factors involved in the education process in Romania," said the Prime Minister, quoted in the release.

The trade federations in education requested, at the end of last week, the parties in the governing coalition publicly state, until Monday, if they support Romanian education or not, given the "refusal" of Prime Minister Ciuca to sign an agreement. The trade organizations claim that the Government does not desire the conclusion of such deals, offering, in exchange, the possibility of concluding an agreement with the Minister of Education.