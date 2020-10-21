PM Orban: According to results, no other possibility than that USR voting for SocDem Iordache

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, has criticized on Wednesday the election of Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Florin Iordache as the chair of the Legislative Council, claiming that, as the results show, there is no other possibility that the Social Democrat's proposal was voted favorably by the Save Romania Union (USR), according to AGERPRES.

"It's vital for Romania to have on December 6 elections. Democracy means elections, power to the citizen, the enabling of society to generate representatives in the democratic institutions of the state, Romanians that serve the public interest and that will have a positive influence on Romania. What happened yesterday [e.n. - Tuesday] in Parliament show yet again that in this Parliament, the PSD [Social Democratic Party] majority must go home. To put at the head of the Legislative Council the one who made his name as the violator of independent justice in Romania, the person who made millions of people go into the street through the aberrant projects in the realm of justice, I cannot understand. It shows clearly to me that the PSD and those that voted together with the PSD are on the verge of madness and have no connection to the options of people, it's a defiance to Romania and to each Romanian the election of this... I cannot even call adjutant, of this servant of Dragnea [e.n. - former chairman of the PSD], who answered to all the absurd commands that he was given and who is placed by a parliamentary majority at the helm of a fundamental institution of the state," said Orban, at the headquarters of the Municipal Electoral Bureau, where the lists of PNL candidates for Bucharest in the parliamentary elections were submitted.

Asked if Iordache became chairman of the Legislative Council with the votes of the USR, he answered: "As the results show, there is no other possibility. If we look at Iordache's votes and at the votes of the USR candidate for deputy chair of the Legislative Council this is the conclusion that can be drawn."

"After the elections we will rebuild all the fundamental institutions of the Romanian state, we will adopt serious laws on the basis of laws that function in all democratic states, on the basis of standards that exist at a European level and we will dispel from state institutions all PSD politruks that have been planted against common sense, the law and the Romanian citizens," Orban said.