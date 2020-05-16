 
     
PM Orban: Each school will receive, through its school inspectorates, the required number of masks

Pupils and teachers which will return to school to prepare for the national exams will receive, for free, protection masks that the Government will distribute through the school inspectorates, stated, on Saturday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

He mentioned that the acquisition will be made, in centralized system, by the Health Ministry.

"We will ensure the masks by centralized acquisition made by the Health Ministry. We will send them to each school, depending on the number of children and teachers. We will ensure them for teachers as well. Each school will receive, through the school inspectorates, the required number of masks," said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was present, on Saturday, in Albita Border Crossing Point of Vaslui County, to welcome a medical team of Romanian doctors and nurses who participated in a medical mission in the Republic of Moldova.

