PM Orban: I thank teams that have been with us, we will continue to work together

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban thanked on Monday Save Romania Union (USR), People's Movement Party (PMP), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the national minorities' group and the unaffiliated parliamentarians, who did not participate in Parliament's sitting for the vote on the censure motion, adding that the necessary quorum could not have been provided even if all Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives had attended.

"I want to thank the political parties that have been with us and shared our point of view, namely that the motion falls outside the constitutional boundaries, and who did not participate in the quorum. It is about the USR, PMP, UDMR and the national minorities' group. I want to thank the unaffiliated parliamentarians who understood that Romania needs a Government and who did not support the PSD's political exploit. If you look at the number of votes, you will see that, had all PSD MPs been present, they would not have met the number of MPs required for the quorum. There were five absentees, you do the maths: 226 plus 5 equals 231. So, here there was a majority that supported us, that understood Romania needs a Government, that this poisonous position is unwelcome and risks throwing Romania into chaos. I thank them for being with us and I am convinced that we will continue to work as well as we have done so far," Orban shoed in Parliament.Romania's Parliament has lost an entire day for an irresponsible PSD to convince itself that its censure motion is ridiculous and cannot be voted on, says USR PLUS co-chairman Dan Barna."Today in the Parliament we avoided a political crisis. All the other problems of the country remain," concluded Barna.